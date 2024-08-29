Ceredigion County Council is set to move forward with plans to charge £5 for parking on Aberystwyth promenade to “deter commuters” despite vehement opposition from residents and businesses.
The idea for charging for parking on Aberystwyth’s seafront had been proposed by the council’s Thriving Communities Scrutiny Committee as part of a package of parking measures for towns across the county.
The plans received backlash from residents, councillors and businesses.
Despite the opposition, the council has moved forward with the plans as part of efforts to plug a financial blackhole in the authority’s finance, and Cabinet members are set to give the green light to launching a consultation on the proposals when they meet on Tuesday, 3 September.
The scheme is earmarked to raise £400,000 for council coffers this year, despite not having yet got the go ahead.
In a report to be put before members, the council says that charging will be introduced along the length of New Promenade from Castle Point to Constitution Hill between 8am and 8pm seven days a week.
The proposed rates are £3.50 for two hours, and £5 for four hours.
The changes will see 179 car parking spaces become chargeable along the promenade.
The council’s own report into the plans warned there would be “considerable opposition” from residents and business owners and could discourage visitors.
A report into the proposal was noted by Cabinet members at the end of last year but was not progressed.
Faced with having to fund millions of pounds to balance its budget for 2024/25, however, a draft budget report recommended that “proposals for charging on the promenade be “brought forward as soon as is practically possible.”
Currently, motorists can park on the promenade for between two and four hours for free, depending where on the seafront they park.
Start-up costs, including new ticket machines, signs, and bay painting could reach £150,000, along with increased staff costs.
The council report said: “The section of Aberystwyth seafront which is the subject of this proposed scheme is considered to be a ‘premium’, high demand location due to its proximity to both the town centre and being situated along the seafront.
“It is anticipated that charges will act as a deterrent to commuter and long-term parking related traffic from circulating the seafront in search of available free spaces and, encourage them to seek more appropriate off street parking provision to meet their parking needs.”