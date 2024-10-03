A proposal to close a Pupil Referral Unit (PRU) in Powys has been shelved, an education chief has confirmed.
The u-turn six months into the financial year means that savings of over £600,000 over two years will need to be found in other ways by the department.
These original proposals to close a unit were part of this year’s budget which was agreed last February.
Remodelling the PRUs which are based in Brecon and Newtown was estimated to save the council £325,555 this year and £251,285 next year.
It followed a scathing inspection report published education watchdog Estyn which said the PRU’s required “significant improvement.”
Education portfolio holder, Cllr Peter Roberts has now said that “following the change of leadership within the education service, the new director and heads of service have carefully reflected on the proposed changes and savings and do not believe that consolidating the PRU into one is the best course of action for Powys.”
“The service has communicated with the staff that there will be no closure of either PRU,” he said.
Pupils attend PRUs for a range of reasons including exclusion from mainstream school due to behavioural issues, mental health issues and illness.