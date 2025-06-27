An Aberporth man has been fined and handed penalty points after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while above the legal limit.
Edward Goodliffe, whose address was given in court as c/o 19 Hillfield Place, Parc Llyn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 June.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to being in charge of a VW Transporter at Pencarn, Cardigan on 6 June when there was 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Goodliffe was fined £120 by magistrates and handed 10 penalty points in his licence.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
