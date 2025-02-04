Alternative budget proposals that could have brought down the Council Tax burden on Powys residents by 2.25 per cent, have been rejected by the authority’s top finance boss.
Last month Powys Independents joint group leader, Cllr Beverley Baynham vowed to put together alternative proposals as she thought that the planned council tax rise of 8.9 per cent was too much.
But the proposals which would have brought down Council Tax to 6.65 per cent have failed the legal test.
They were looked at last week by the council’s director of corporate services, Jane Thomas.
Four council scrutiny committee meetings that had been scheduled for this week – to allow councillors to probe the alternative budget proposals – have all been cancelled.
Joint leaders of the Powys Independents group councillors Beverley Baynham and Ange Williams said they are “disappointed ” that their proposals had been turned down.
Cllrs Baynham and Williams said: “The aim was to get the increase in Council Tax for the 2025-26 financial year to under five per cent, but following a full review of the whole budget and many hours spent number crunching, this resulted in an alternative proposal of a 6.65 per cent increase.
“Whilst this is still disappointing the group felt this was a credible proposal that would be acceptable to be presented to scrutiny for discussion.
“Following the submission of the alternative budget on Wednesday, 29 January, the group received an email on Friday evening to say it could not be accepted.”
A spokesman for Powys County Council said: “The only thing we can say is that no approved alternative budget will proceed to full council for their consideration.”
A vote on the draft budget proposals which includes the 8.9 per cent council tax rise is set to take place on 20 February.