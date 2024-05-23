An application to decommission Cardigan’s Barclays bank, which closed earlier this year, has been backed by Ceredigion planners.
In January, it was announced that the Cardigan branch of Barclays on High Street was to close in April, and Lloyds Bank, which occupies an imposing building on the town’s High Street, has announced its own June closure plans.
In an application submitted to Ceredigion planners, Barclays Bank plc, through agent ISG Ltd, sought permission for works at the former branch at 32 High Street.
The application was conditionally approved.