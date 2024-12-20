Residential homes that will allow child refugees to be cared for in Powys rather than big English cities are being set up by the council.
Powys County Council’s preferred option for Unaccompanied Asylum Seeking Childen (UASC) is now to look after them in county.
The change of policy was revealed at a meeting of the council’s Health and Care committee which scrutinises Social Services on 19 December.
At the meeting councillors were given an update on how the council is caring for the UASC’s that have come under its wing.
The youngsters are being looked after by the council as part of the UK Government’s National Transfer Scheme (NTS) which expects all local authorities to share the responsibility and accept transfers of children into their care.
Senior strategic children’s service programme manager, Joanna Harris said: “Powys has received 33 unaccompanied asylum seeking children referrals over the last 18 months.”
She explained placements had been found for 17 of these within a five day period which unlocked extra one off short term funding of £15,000 per child.
Ms Harris continued: “However that funding has ceased and returned back to the £5,000 that it originally was.”
Powys is currently responsible for 17 under 18 years old and 13 over 18’s, placed both within and outside Wales, with many placed in cities.
“Our current strategy is to place directly in Powys as opposed to our original strategy,” Ms Harris added.
“When we first joined the scheme where we were placing in more urban city locations as we felt they could be better supported there.
“Children’s Services has been working really hard to develop a suite of properties to provide placements in Powys.
“We’ve also been working with our external providers so that they can develop placements within county.”