Plans to remove recycling bank branded ‘appalling’

Explaining its decision to remove recycling facilities from Maengwyn Street car park, the council said: “When the community recycling sites were first introduced, they provided Powys people with a way to recycle household items locally. “However, with the weekly kerbside recycling service now available for all properties, both glass and paper can now be easily recycled from home. “Recycling banks for other materials, such as cardboard or textiles, will remain at the community recycling sites.”