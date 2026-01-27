Rescue teams have rushed to the aid of a climber who fell on rock when one of their zip wires snapped.
North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation (NWCRO) received a call from North Wales Police to help the climber in Croesor mine just before 3pm on Sunday, 25 January.
Injuries had been sustained following a fall onto rock after one of the in-situ zip wires snapped as they were setting off to traverse a pool.
Part of the casualty’s group were out at the Croesor entrance having exited to make the call.
The team called on the assistance of South Snowdonia Search & Rescue Team (SSSART) to provide surface support.
As the expectation was for a full stretcher extraction via the Croesor entrance, both teams met at the Croesor car park. A helicopter was requested to ferry some team members and kit up to the Croesor mine entrance, with the rest to then follow on foot.
Before the helicopter had a chance to head back off to Caernarfon, rescuers received a call from North Wales Police to say that the casualty had managed to make their own way out and was now at the Rhosydd entrance to the mine, but needed assistance to progress any further.
The helicopter was dispatched to collect the casualty, who was then flown to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.
Meanwhile the two groups of NWCRO/SSSART team members who had been airlifted up the hill made their way to Rhosydd to collect the remainder of the casualty’s party. All then made their way down to Tanygrisiau where the group’s cars were located. Team members were then ferried back round to their own cars at Croesor.
The team was stood down at 8pm.
You can donate to support North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation at https://www.paypal.com/GB/fundraiser/charity/3130247
