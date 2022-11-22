Plascrug pupils help Penparcau foodbank
Subscribe newsletter
SCHOOL children from Aberystwyth recently delivered food and supplies they had collected to a local foodbank.
Jubilee Storehouse is based at St Anne’s Church in Penparcau and is available to people from the Aberystwyth and North Ceredigion area.
Local volunteers run the food bank and recently had a visit from pupils at Ysgol Plascrug, who brought with them food they had collected.
Catherine Griffiths, one of the volunteers, said: “At Jubilee Storehouse we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our supporters who contribute food and money regularly. This includes shoppers, community groups, churches, chapels and schools, and we are deeply grateful for your efforts to collect for us.
“Anyone in need can ask for a food pack once a week. It is best to go through a local support agency if you can, such as Citizens Advice or the Job Centre.
“If you do not yet have a support agency, you can contact the food bank directly by phoning 0800 242 5844.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |