WORK is set to begin in the summer to build a new all-weather multi-sport facility at Plascrug Leisure Centre.
As the Cambrian News reported last week, the project at Plascrug has been given a £204,000 boost from the latest round of Sport Wales capital funding, alongside money to improve the ski slope facilities at the Urdd centre in Llangrannog.
The Plascrug project’s aim is to upgrade the current disused floodlit tennis court area adjacent to Plascrug Leisure Centre to an all-weather multi-sport facility.
Ceredigion County Council said that “preliminary works are taking place in order to meet the conditions of the grant,” with “the aim for construction works to take place over the summer months.”
The upgrade at Plascrug Leisure Centre will mean that four all-weather facilities will be maintained by Ceredigion County Council.