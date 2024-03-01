Gwynedd folk band Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog are going on tour to celebrate the release of their sixth album, Mynd â’r Tŷ am Dro.
The band is made up of three brothers – Iwan, Aled and Dafydd Hughes – from Rhos Botwnnog, between Botwnnog and Llaniestyn.
They formed in 2006 and have become well-known for their experimentation with country, folk and rock music, and most of their lyrics are in Welsh.
This will be their first tour since 2020 and will see them deliver performances of brand new material as well as many old favourites, covers and folk songs.
With an expanded band and a back catalogue going back 18 years, come and see Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog do what they do best on home turf in Gwynedd.
The band will be performing in Bala, at Theatr Derek Williams, on Friday, 22 March. Doors open at 7.30pm.