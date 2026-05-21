A play session was cancelled after a PlayPod was sprayed with potentially harmful herbicide.
Unidentified workers sprayed around Machynlleth’s Byn y Gog PlayPod and flower beds in mid-May, where regular play sessions are held.
The worker reported using RoundUp, which contains glyphosate, a chemical the World Health Organisation classed as “probably carcinogenic to humans” in 2015.
Anna Fisher, a concerned parent to a six-year-old, questioned the worker: “My daughter’s stepbrother got sick a few years ago, ending up in hospital after coming in contact with herbicides.
“It concerns me.
“I spend most of my time telling my daughter not to pick up things because I never know where and when they were spraying. At least if we knew where or when we wouldn’t have to cancel the Playpod sessions.”
Powys County Council confirmed that the worker wasn’t from their Highways or Housing departments, though Anna described them arriving in a Powys County Council van.
Powys County Council use Nomix Enviro herbicide which uses a Total Droplet Control system described as having “virtually no drift”, reducing the amount of herbicide used.
Residents reported herbicide was also used on the Edible Mach raised beds made by local green group Mach Maethlon.
Alice Read, Project Manager for Edible Mach, said: “Powys’ response is that it is only sprayed once a year with a weak herbicide which contains glyphosate.
“Our volunteers work hard to maintain these beds, and we can coordinate a better plan of controlling grass than using these nasty chemicals.”
She said two trees from a local fruit tree project Powys invested in, Gelli Deg, died last year after having their roots sprayed.
Ben Mullen, Nature Recovery Officer for Powys, said he shares residents' desire to reduce herbicide use, calling on the council to identify areas that don’t need treating, and reducing the frequency of treatments.
Mullen suggested those concerned to contact the council, county councillor, local newspaper, MS and MPs, adding: “It is important to realise that Powys receives more complaints about not mowing, weeds etc, than about herbicides and mowing – although the tide is changing. It is important to make a complaint.”
Machynlleth Town Council states all their land is herbicide-free, and are pursuing a bee-friendly certification.
However some are calling for more herbicide to be used in the town, including town councillor Gareth Jones during a recent town council meeting, with Powys Councillor Alwyn Evans suggesting the weeds had recently caused someone to trip.
A Powys County Council spokesperson said they only spray once yearly in April: “We constantly review what methods we use for weed control and at the moment the use of herbicide is still the most cost-effective and safe.
“The Nomix products are approved for use in all areas and are rainfast in 30 minutes, meaning that humans and pets will not be harmed after that time.
“We will not treat around the play pod or near any other sites we are informed about in future.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.