A student has created new wooden play equipment for Cilgerran Ward at Glangwili Hospital.
Billy Bilton, a student working towards a construction and carpentry accreditation, designed and built a bespoke mud kitchen and activity board as part of charity work arranged through the Carmarthenshire Youth Support Service.
The project also forms part of Billy’s portfolio as he prepares for an upcoming college interview.
After speaking with staff, they identified a need for new outdoor play equipment to enhance the ward garden.
Billy took on the challenge, designing and building a fantastic new mud kitchen and wooden garden toys.
The equipment will provide fun, creative play opportunities for children and help make time spent on the ward more enjoyable for patients and their families.
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