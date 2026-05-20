First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth has confirmed the new Welsh Government’s plans to phase in 20 hours of funded childcare per week, 48 weeks a year, for all children aged 9 months to four-years-old.
Mr ap Iorwerth also said that Welsh language provision will also be expanded as part of Welsh Government plans.
The First Minister said: “Childcare costs in Wales are among the highest in the UK.
“We want to put money back into families' pockets and support parents back into work.
“Our ambitious and transformational childcare offer will be the most generous in the history of devolution, and the most generous in the UK, helping boost household incomes, lift families out of poverty and give children the best start in life.”
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