A dog owner from the Bala area has been found guilty of allowing their pet to enter a dog exclusion area, and for failing to clean up after it.
The owner has been fined £452.
A Public Space Protection Order (Dog Control) has been in force in Gwynedd since 2013 which means it is an offence to take dogs to designated play areas for children, school grounds, playing fields and some beaches (April–September). That order has now been extended to 14 August, 2027.
Gwynedd Council took action against this dog owner, and want to remind others of their legal responsibilities to comply with the rules.
In accordance with the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, Gwynedd Council can prosecute people who allow their dogs to foul in public spaces. This may lead to issuing on-the-spot fines of £100 or prosecution with a maximum penalty of £1,000.
Cllr June Jones, Cabinet Member for Street Services, said: “This case sends a clear message the council does not tolerate behaviour that compromises the hygiene, safety and enjoyment of our public spaces. We will continue to take enforcement action where required.”
The council provides free bags for residents, available at the three Siop Gwynedd receptions (Caernarfon, Dolgellau and Pwllheli) and from Gwynedd Libraries. Dog bags can be disposed of in public litter bins, dog fouling bins, or green wheelie bins.
If you have evidence that someone is allowing their dog to foul in a public space without making the effort to clean up after it, you can contact the Council confidentially for the Street Enforcement Wardens to investigate the matter.
In rare instances, contact with dog faeces can lead to serious illness such as toxocariasis which can cause breathing difficulties and blindness.
For further information, visit www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/dogs. To report dog fouling, visit www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/DogFouling
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