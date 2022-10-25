Please don’t park and block Aberystwyth footpaths

Since having a stroke in December 2021, I’ve had personal experience of crossing Aberystwyth town in a wheelchair. I make the effort to avoid using the car when collecting my children from school, for the benefit of our family’s health and the environment. It is therefore very disappointing when I find that there is no space for me on the pavement, and I am forced on to the road, alongside my young children. There is no justification for illegal parking. The event I describe is a daily occurrence for me. I kindly ask some residents to consider more carefully the risk and the frustration they cause.