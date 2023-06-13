“During my course, I brought this up with the head of department and they agreed I could invite some women poets to visit the university, and I really wanted to include my bookshop and open events up to the community too, to get everyone involved and build bridges between the university and wider community," Freya explained. “I started getting in touch with poets and just got such a fantastic response, and as more people started getting involved, I started wanting to engage those voices with each other and have them come on the same weekend, to be in conversation with each other."