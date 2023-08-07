"We are delighted to be able to continue the tradition for the 2023 Eisteddfod and it's a privilege and pleasure for the Caernarfonshire Branch of the Farmers' Union of Wales to present the Crown to the winner at the Llyn and Eifionydd Eisteddfod 2023, and we are delighted that it will be Elin Mair Roberts from Y Ffôr near Pwllheli.