Visitors to Glaslyn Osprey wildlife centre near Porthmadog will notice new signs have been put up around the site.
Designed to help visitors make their way around the Centre at Pont Croesor, and using a more consistent style, the new signs have been kindly funded in partnership with sponsors Osprey Charging Network.
Gill Pritchard , chair of Glaslyn Wildlife’s board of trustees, said: “We are extremely grateful to Osprey Charging Network for their continued support. Last year they funded new interpretation panels on site together with new telescopes and picnic benches. All these things are helping us to enhance the visitor experience at Pont Croesor and make it a top destination in North Wales for wildlife enthusiasts”
Dora Clarke from Osprey Charging said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our partnership with Bywyd Gwyllt Glaslyn Wildlife this year, contributing to the important osprey conservation and education work at the visitor centre and project more widely. Our staff and customers share their values of environmental stewardship and preserving a healthier planet for current and future generations to enjoy.”
Osprey Charging is one of the UK’s largest networks of rapid Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points, with over 500 live on major routes and in towns and cities.
One of the new signs at the entrance features a picture of Glaslyn female osprey Mrs G’s 50th chick, Blue 497, hatched last year. The young bird was sighted in Senegal in January having made his first successful winter migration.
Glaslyn Ospreys is open every day from 10.30am-4.30pm. Visitors can see live images of the birds on their nests from high-definition cameras beamed to a visitor centre and hide. Live images from the nest are also broadcast 24 hours a day on line throughout the season.
For more information visit www.glaslynwildlife.co.uk/visit