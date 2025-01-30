Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a trailer.
The pedestrian was reportedly struck by a trailer of a passing vehicle on a road locally known as Trefaes, near the Botwnnog area of Pwllheli, at around 9.30am on 22 January.
“The vehicle is described as a dark blue pickup truck with a large trailer on the back,” a police spokesperson said.
“We are appealing for the driver of the vehicle to contact police.
“We are also appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage, or may know the identity of the driver, to get in touch.”
Anybody with information should contact police via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference C009988.