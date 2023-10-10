Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a hairdressers.
North Wales Police say a burglary took place at around midnight last Friday, 6 October, at Solo Hair Studio on High Street, Pwllheli.
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for any information or persons with CCTV footage covering Pwllheli High Street, any dash cam footage on that road around the time of the offence, or any witnesses to any suspicious behaviour to make contact, quoting occurrence reference (23000971570).”