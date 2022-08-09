Police appeal for information after motorcyclist dies in crash
A motorcyclist has died and a man has been arrested after a crash on the A470.
The three-vehicle crash took place on the road between Llanidloes and Llandinam on Saturday, 6 August.
Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for information.
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following a collision that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.
“Officers were called to the A470 between Llanidloes and Llandinam at around 11.25am on Saturday, 6 August, following a three-vehicle collision involving a grey Volvo XC90, a white BMW 330i and a red and white Yamaha FZ1 motorcycle.
“Tragically, the 46-year-old rider of the motorcycle died at the scene.
“The road was closed for several hours and reopened at 10.50pm.
“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
“Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who witnessed any of the vehicles shortly before the collision, to get in touch. Do you have information or dashcam that could help us with this investigation? Please, let us know.”
You can contact the police at https://orlo.uk/BJCcA or by emailing [email protected] Quote reference: DP-20220806-147.
You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visiting https://orlo.uk/vhGxM.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
