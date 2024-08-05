Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of motorcyclist on the A470.
A road traffic collision between Rhayader and Llangurig took place at around 4.40pm on Sunday, 4 August, involving a Land Rover Defender and a red Ducati motorcycle. Sadly, the male rider died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The road closed for investigation, reopening around 2.30am on 5 August.
Anyone travelling along the A470 between Rhayader and Llangurig at the time is asked to contact police, particularly if they have dash cam in their vehicles.
Quote reference: 24*677846
You can contact police online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, via email ([email protected]), or by calling 101.