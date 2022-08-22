Police arrest two men following ‘incident’ in Porthmadog
Two people have been arrested and a man airlifted to hospital following an incident in Porthmadog on Saturday.
North Wales Police (NWP) said they were called shortly before 5.15pm on 20 August to a report of an incident on Snowdon Street, Porthmadog.
“Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Wales Air Ambulance,” an NWP spokesperson said.
“A man who was injured was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.
“Two men were arrested in connection to the incident and have subsequently been released on bail.
“Investigations are ongoing and we are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the incident to contact officers on 101, or via the website, using reference 22000614731.”
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called Saturday, 20 August at 5.9pm, to reports of an incident in Tai’r Felin, Porthmaddog.
“We sent two emergency ambulances to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance. One person was transported by air to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.”
