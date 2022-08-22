Police arrest two men following ‘incident’ in Porthmadog

By Julie McNicholls Vale   |   Deputy news editor   |
Monday 22nd August 2022 1:35 pm
@JulieCambrian
[email protected]
Share
Heddlu police jacket
(Stock photo )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Two people have been arrested and a man airlifted to hospital following an incident in Porthmadog on Saturday.

North Wales Police (NWP) said they were called shortly before 5.15pm on 20 August to a report of an incident on Snowdon Street, Porthmadog.

“Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Wales Air Ambulance,” an NWP spokesperson said.

“A man who was injured was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“Two men were arrested in connection to the incident and have subsequently been released on bail.

“Investigations are ongoing and we are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the incident to contact officers on 101, or via the website, using reference 22000614731.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called Saturday, 20 August at 5.9pm, to reports of an incident in Tai’r Felin, Porthmaddog.

“We sent two emergency ambulances to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance. One person was transported by air to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.”

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

North Wales PoliceWales Air AmbulancePorthmadog
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0