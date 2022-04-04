Police ask parents if they know where their children are following damage to school

By Cambrian News reporter  
Monday 4th April 2022 3:30 pm
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
Police issued yellow cards to youths following damage to cladding
Police issued yellow cards to youths following damage to cladding (NWP Gwynedd South )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

YOUTHS who damaged a school building have been given a yellow card for anti-social behaviour.

North Wales Police issued the cards to youths who damaged the canteen at Ysgol Y Traeth in Barmouth.

Following the damage, NWP Gwynedd South asked parents in the seaside town if they knew where their children were.

A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “Do you know where your children are playing late afternoon/early evenings?

“Significant damage has been caused to new cladding on the canteen in Ysgol Y Traeth.

“A large number of youths (12–15-year-olds) have been seen on the school grounds and have been seen in the area that the damage was caused.

“These youths will now be issued with yellow cards for Anti-Social Behaviour.

“This is causing a negative impact on the local community as well as a financial impact on the school.

“Any youths seen to be causing criminal damage or behaving in a manner of anti-social behaviour will be spoken to and the appropriate steps will be taken.”

More About:

North Wales PoliceBarmouthYsgol y Traeth
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0