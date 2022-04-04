Police ask parents if they know where their children are following damage to school

Police issued yellow cards to youths following damage to cladding ( NWP Gwynedd South )

YOUTHS who damaged a school building have been given a yellow card for anti-social behaviour.

North Wales Police issued the cards to youths who damaged the canteen at Ysgol Y Traeth in Barmouth.

Following the damage, NWP Gwynedd South asked parents in the seaside town if they knew where their children were.

A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “Do you know where your children are playing late afternoon/early evenings?

“Significant damage has been caused to new cladding on the canteen in Ysgol Y Traeth.

“A large number of youths (12–15-year-olds) have been seen on the school grounds and have been seen in the area that the damage was caused.

“These youths will now be issued with yellow cards for Anti-Social Behaviour.

“This is causing a negative impact on the local community as well as a financial impact on the school.