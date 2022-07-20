Police chiefs see how bad behaviour is tackled
Subscribe newsletter
north Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin, and his deputy, Wayne Jones, have been to Pwllheli to see how anti-social behaviour is being tackled in the town.
The pair visited the town last Thursday, 21 July, during national Antisocial Behaviour Awareness Week. Running from 18-22 July, the aim of the week is to encourage communities to take a stand against bad behaviour, highlighting actions that can be taken by those experiencing it.
Over the past 12 months there have been 192 incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area covered by the two wards of Pwllheli North and Pwllheli South, and police are working with the community to address this.
Mr Dunbobbin and Mr Jones were joined by Dr Peter Harlech Jones, North Wales Police (NWP) and Community Trust [PACT] Trustee, Pwllheli Town Council clerk, Eric Price, and Gwynedd Council Youth Workers, Andrew Owen and Annette Ryan.
They also met PCSOs Jason Jones and Mark Holland, and visited places where there have been instances of anti-social behaviour, including North Street and the bus stops and car park at Y Maes.
Mr Dunbobbin and Mr Jones also visited two PACT funded projects at the leisure centre and football club.
Pwllheli Football Club received funding towards the redevelopment the club house, and future plans include holding sessions for young people in the club house by creating a facility youths can use. The hope is that the funding will help the relationship between the local policing team and young people in Pwllheli and the surrounding areas, and will allow the football club to engage with the local young people and help decrease anti-social behaviour in the area.
At the leisure centre funding went towards the creation of a graffiti wall to bring the community together. Around 50 local young people were involved in the creation of the wall.
Further funding from the same source has gone towards new CCTV cameras installed by Pwllheli Town Council along Embankment Road.
Mr Dunbobbin said: “I was delighted to visit to Pwllheli to engage with local officers and meet members of the public during my walk around the town.
“Anti-social behaviour is a problem that blights all communities and is something the deputy police and crime commissioner and I are determined to tackle.
“Delivering safer neighbourhoods, and supporting victims and communities, are cornerstones of my police and crime plan.
“My visit to Pwllheli gave me the opportunity to see how the plan is being implemented on the ground and to see the dedication and commitment of North Wales Police’s dedicated officers and staff to making North Wales the safest place in the UK.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |