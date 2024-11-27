Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn is holding a public meeting in Lampeter to discuss local policing priorities and hear feedback from the community.
The meeting will take place on Tuesday, 3 December at Victoria Hall, starting at 7pm.
It will also feature Superintendent Steve Davies, LPA Commander for Ceredigion, who will join Mr Llywelyn to address community concerns and provide updates on policing in the area.
Ahead of the public meeting, an open surgery will be held earlier in the day at the 1822 Café, Lampeter UWTSD Campus, from 3 to 5pm.
Mr Llywelyn said that “public engagement is at the heart of effective policing” and the meetings were a “vital opportunity to listen to the public’s concerns.”