Police concerned for man missing in mountains
Subscribe newsletter
North Wales Police say the are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who has been reported missing in the Rhinog mountain range in Gwynedd.
Steven Geoffrey Brown, aged 50 and from the Altrincham area, was last seen at approximately 1pm yesterday afternoon (Saturday, 15 October).
He is described as being 6’1’’, medium build, wearing a royal blue Mountain Equipment waterproof jacket, black waterproof trousers and carrying a rucksack with a lime green cover.
T/Superintendent Owain Llewellyn said: “We are concerned for Geoff’s welfare and I am appealing for information from anyone who may have seen him on Saturday afternoon. It is likely that he was very near to the summit of Rhinog Fawr at approximately 3pm yesterday. Whilst the weather conditions were poor Geoff is an experienced walker and is believed to have been well equipped for the conditions. A large search operation has been underway throughout last night and today and I am grateful to the search and rescue volunteers and partner agencies who have supported it. Further searches are planned for this evening and tomorrow."
If anyone has any information please contact North Wales Police quoting reference B156817.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |