Forty-four people have been arrested for drink or drug driving offences during a three-month long police crackdown in Aberystwyth.
Dyfed-Powys Police undertook a trial which saw drug swipe kits given to response officers allowing them to test drivers for traces of drugs at collisions and during intelligence-led vehicle stops.
In total, the force carried out 61 roadside swabs resulting in 37 drug driving and 7 drink-related arrests. One person was arrested on suspicion of intent to supply Class A drugs.
Officers also recovered a motorbike and trailer - both alleged to be stolen - each resulting in arrests. Cocaine and cannabis worth more than £1,400 were also seized.
Police added that a number of those arrested were repeat drink or drug drivers, who were referred to a diversionary scheme to prevent reoffending.
A spokesperson said: “We know that drug driving is becoming more prevalent across Dyfed-Powys, but we’d like to get your thoughts on the issue and what you think we should do about it … if you have a few minutes to answer some questions we’d really appreciate it.”
The kits used as part of Operation Madron have until now been used by roads policing units, but the aim of this trial is to extend roadside testing to identify and prosecute drug drivers, which in turn will increase road safety.
Ceredigion Superintendent Ross Evans said two months into the operation: “We are concerned at the number of drivers being arrested in the county while under the influence of drugs.
“We are working hard to deter this type of crime, and by issuing these kits to local officers we are making a concentrated effort to locate and test drivers we suspect are driving illegally.
“Any drivers that are caught will be prosecuted.
“I can reassure the public that we are taking this issue seriously and I encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact us.”
If you have concerns that someone is using illegal substances, contact the police on 101.