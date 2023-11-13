Today (Monday, 13 November) marks the launch of Operation Sceptre – a national knife crime week of action that aims to raise awareness of knife crime and our actions to help detect, reduce and prevent it. Officers from North Wales Police will undertake a range of activities including targeted operations, engagement and education to reassure young people they are safer not carrying knives, and to walk away from harm. The week of action is also an opportunity for people to surrender any knives or any bladed articles that could be used as a weapon at one of the amnesty bins located at several locations across the region, including police station front counters and recycling centres.