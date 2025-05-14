A Harlech woman has been handed a community order by magistrates for a string of assaults and criminal damage.
Jessica Williams, of 2, Bron Yr Hwylfa, Pen yr Hwylfa, appeared for sentencing before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 7 May.
The 21-year-old had admitted at an earlier hearing assaulting Michelle Edwards in Harlech on 17 September 2024, 24 September 2024, 25 December 2024, and 20 January 2025.
She also pleaded guilty to damaging a Ring doorbell on 23 February 2024 and a picture frame on 20 September 2024.
Williams was handed a community order to include drug rehabilitation and 200 hours of unpaid work, and given a restraining order.
She must also pay compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.