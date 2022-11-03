Police increase patrols following high value thefts
Subscribe newsletter
Following a series of high value thefts in the Gwynedd South area, police are urging the public to take extra steps to protect their valuable possessions from thieves.
There have been several thefts in the last two months which have mainly taken place on farms and company yards, largely targeting agricultural vehicles and tools.
PC Jamie Aston, of the Western Priority Crime Team, said: “Following correspondence with the Farmers Union this week, we are listening to the communities’ concerns and have increased patrols in rural areas. “I would urge anyone with a quadbike, trailer, Land Rover and other high value tools to take all reasonable steps to safeguard their possessions.
“Simply ensuring high value items are locked away in secure locations overnight and keeping vehicle keys separate from the vehicle can be enough to prevent theft from taking place.”
If you have any information about the recent thefts in Gwynedd South, contact police via their website or by calling 101. You can also report crime anonymously via Crimestoppers.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |