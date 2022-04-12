Police investigate damage to community project
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Saturday 16th April 2022 3:30 pm
Police are appealing for information about the damage (NWP Gwynedd South )
Police are appealing for information following damage to a community project in Meirionnydd.
North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who has information about the damage to posts and a chain that have been put up in Tywyn.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “We are appealing for information and witnesses following several reports of damage being caused to posts and a plastic chain on a community project in Tywyn.
“The location is the on the corner of Station Road and Neptune Road.
“If you have any information that could help us with our enquiries, please contact us via our LiveChat facility or via 101, quoting reference 22000231796
