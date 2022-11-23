Police investigate spate of burglaries
Wednesday 23rd November 2022 12:30 pm
(Stock photo )
Police are investigating a spate of burglaries in south Gwynedd.
North Wales Police (NWP) are appealing to the public to report anything suspicious following the burglaries in Dyffryn Ardudwy and Dolgellau.
NWP Gwynedd South said: “Officers continue to patrol rural areas in following the recent spate of burglaries in the area.
“PC McDaid has been patrolling Dyffryn Ardudwy and Dolgellau, as well as visiting local residents to give reassurance about what police are doing in the area to deter further burglaries.
“If you see any suspicious activity in the area, inform police via our website, by calling 101 or 999 if there is a crime in action.”
