Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating after a spate of thefts in the Newcastle Emlyn area.
Police said that thousands of pounds worth of high value items and power tools were reported stolen from parked vehicles in CK’s supermarket, Station Road and Velindre.
The thefts took place overnight on Wednesday, 23 July.
Police said that among the items stolen were drills, saws, multi tools, chop saw, circular saw, and a nail gun.
Officers would like to remind people to remove tools and valuable items from their vehicles overnight, to prevent them becoming a victim of theft.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation should contact police by calling 101, emailing [email protected] or visiting the Dyfed-Powys Police website.
