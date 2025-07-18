Firefighters were called to the aid of a trapped cow on Wednesday.
Crews from Newcastle Emlyn and Carmarthen were called to Talog at around 7.30pm on 16 July following reports of a trapped cow.
The crews located the trapped animal and utilised lines, small tools and machinery to successfully free the cow and assisted it up the embankment.
The cow was freed by fire crews (MAWWFS)
A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "The cow was then assessed by and left in the care of a veterinarian that was on scene.
"Crews left the scene at midnight."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.