Police are investigating after the sudden death of a man in Newcastle Emlyn.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it received a report of a sudden death at a property in Station Road at around 12pm on Sunday, 9 November.
“Ambulance services were already in attendance to reports of an unresponsive person, and despite emergency services best efforts sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said.
“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, and an investigation into the circumstances has commenced.
“There is no cause for the community to be alarmed.
“The deceased’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.
“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.
“HM Coroner has been informed.”
