Police issued a dispersal order on Black Rock Sands at the weekend.
North Wales Police said on social media that it was "a busy weekend for the Gwynedd South Rota 3 Policing Team, Neighbourhood Policing Team, HGC Uned Plismona'r Ffyrdd / NWP Roads Policing Unit, and Maritime Officers at Black Rock Sands Beach, Morfa Bychan" who acted following news of a car meet taking place there.
"A dispersal order was put in place following information received about a 'Car Meet' on the beach," NWP Gwynedd South's Facebook page explains.
"Many drivers were issued a traffic offence report and Section 59's for numerous traffic offences.
"We continue to work with partner agencies to act on anti-social driving in the area."