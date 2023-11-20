Police are appealing for information after four young men were reported missing in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police have released the names and pictures of the four men who went missing yesterday morning (Sunday).
"Police have concerns for four young males missing from the Harlech/Porthmadog area since the morning of the 19/11/23," a North Wales Police spokesperson said.
"The four males names are Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris.
"They were travelling in a Silver Ford Fiesta registration HY14GVO.
"Any sightings please contact North Wales Police and quote ref num A184194."