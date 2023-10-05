Police are appealing for information after a playground was damaged in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the damage in Penrhyndeudraeth.
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information about some damage that’s been caused at the multi-purpose play area to the back of Ysgol Cefn Coch in Penrhyndeudraeth.
“The graffiti and damage to the equipment occurred on Friday, 15 September.
“If you have any information that will help our officers please visit our website or call 101 and quote incident reference number A156973.”