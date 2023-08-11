North Wales Police (NWP) are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Trawsfynydd yesterday.
The force's Roads Policing Unit appealed for information on social media.
"If you saw a grey coloured Skoda Fabia travelling from the centre of Trawsfynydd heading in the direction of Abergeirw, or a white Toyota Hillux travelling from the Abergeirw area, towards Trawsfynydd, please get in touch.
"Anyone travelling on this route who has dashcam is also asked to contact us, either via live webchat or on 101 quoting ref. 23000735652."