Police are appealing for help to find a man who has been reported missing.
Aberystwyth and Machynlleth Police have shared a picture of the missing man who has links to Aberystwyth.
A social media post on the Aberystwyth and Machynlleth Police Facebook page says: “Have you seen 56-year-old Geraint, reported missing from the Brecon area?
“Geraint is described as 6ft tall, slim build, with white/silver hair and tattoos on both arms.
“He may be wearing blue jeans and blue polo shirt.
“He has links to the Ammanford and Aberystwyth areas.
“Do you have information that might help us find him? Please, let us know.”
You can message the police directly on social media, visit https://orlo.uk/a11e7, email [email protected] or call 101. Quote reference DP-20240720-315.