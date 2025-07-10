Eleven people including a county councillor and award winning singer have appeared in Crown Court to face charges of illegal dog breeding and fraud in Llandysul.
All 11 appeared before Swansea Crown Court on 9 July.
Among the defendants were independent Ceredigion county councillor for Llanwenog, Euros Davies and Sara Pritchard Davies, a former winner of S4C's Can i Gymru competition.
All are facing charges of illegal dog breeding and fraud spanning several years out of a business run in Llandysul.
Sara Pritchard Davies, pleaded not guilty to participating in a fraudulent business of dog breeding between 1 March 2015 and 16 November 2023.
28-year-old Sara Davies also denied being concerned in the acquisition of criminal property between 3 April 2020 and 16 November 2023.
Rebecca Ellen Bailey, of Lochtyn Farm, Llangrannog, and Margaret Ann Jones, of Rhydyfene Farm, Llandysul both pleaded not guilty to a charge of participating in a fraudulent business of dog breeding between 1 March 2015 and 16 November 2023.
Cllr Euros Davies, of Llys y Wawr, Penffordd, Cwmsychbant, pleaded not guilty to a charge of participating in a fraudulent business of dog breeding between 1 March 2015 and 17 February 2022.
The 59-year-old also denied being concerned in the acquisition of criminal property between 3 April 2020 and 17 February 2022.
37-year-old David Benjamin Bethell, of Cefntriol, Saron, pleaded not guilty to participating in a fraudulent business of dog breeding between 1 March 2015 and 17 February 2022.
27-year-old Rhydian Davies, of Gwarcefel Farm, Prengwyn, Llandysul, also pleaded not guilty to participating in a fraudulent business of dog breeding between 1 March 2015 and 17 February 2022.
29-year-old Delyth Mathias, of 32 Carmarthen Street, Cardiff pleaded not guilty to two charges, while Cara Michelle Barrett, 38, of Dolgwili House, Cynwil Road, Carmarthen, pleaded not guilty to one charge.
All eight were released on bail until the next hearing at Swansea Crown Court on 2 September.
There was no request for three defendants to enter pleas.
Thomas John Jones, of Paradwys, Pengwyn, Llandysul is with charged participating in a fraudulent business of dog breeding between 1 March 2015 and 16 November 2023 and being concerned in the acquisition of criminal property between 3 April 2020 and 16 November 2023.
Nerys Wyn Davies, of 4 Cae Rwgan, Aberbanc, Penrhiwllan is charged with participating in a fraudulent business of dog breeding between 1 March 2015 and 16 November 2023 and being concerned in the acquisition of criminal property between 3 April 2020 and 16 November 2023.
David Peter Jones of Rhydyfene Farm, Llandysul, is charged with participating in a fraudulent business of dog breeding between 1 March 2015 and 16 November 2023 and being concerned in the acquisition of criminal property between 3 April 2020 and 16 November 2023.
Those three are due to appear again at Swansea Crown Court for a hearing on 12 August.
The case was brought by Ceredigion council, working with trading standards.
A provisional court date has been set for 9 November 2026.
