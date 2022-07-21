Police launch appeal to find missing teen
Police have issued this picture of Keitiga (NWP )
POLICE are appealing for information about a missing teenager who is believed to have travelled to Gwynedd.
North Wales Police (NWP) said they “have welfare concerns” for a missing female called Keitiga, aged 13, from the Halifax area.
Keitiga is believed to have travelled to Bangor.
A spokesperson for NWP said: “She is described as a white female, 5 foot 4 inches tall, large build, brown hair, wearing school uniform. If you have any information or sightings of this female please contact North Wales Policeand quote B107386.”
