Police launch appeal to find missing teen

By Julie McNicholls Vale   |   Deputy news editor   |
Thursday 21st July 2022 7:46 am
@JulieCambrian
[email protected]
Share
A picture of Keitiga
Police have issued this picture of Keitiga (NWP )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

POLICE are appealing for information about a missing teenager who is believed to have travelled to Gwynedd.

North Wales Police (NWP) said they “have welfare concerns” for a missing female called Keitiga, aged 13, from the Halifax area.

Keitiga is believed to have travelled to Bangor.

A spokesperson for NWP said: “She is described as a white female, 5 foot 4 inches tall, large build, brown hair, wearing school uniform. If you have any information or sightings of this female please contact North Wales Policeand quote B107386.”

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

North Wales PolicepoliceGwynedd
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0