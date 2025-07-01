Progress is being made at Gwynedd Council following the Neil Foden Crime Response Plan, with further work to be carried out to prevent children in Gwynedd suffering in the same way again.
This will be the main message of Professor Sally Holland, former Children's Commissioner for Wales and a leading authority in child protection, when she presents her first quarterly report as Chair of the Crime Response Plan Programme Board.
The board was established by the council’s Cabinet in January to monitor the plan’s progress, offer advice and challenge the organisation.
According to Professor Holland, positive progress has been made with 32 of 63 work tasks completed and a firm commitment from the council to complete the remainder.
Projects already completed include receipt of a report by an independent barrister who specialises in safeguarding investigations, commissioned to carry out an investigation into specific incidents in 2019 highlighted during the Neil Foden criminal case. The report has been received and the council has committed to act upon its recommendations. This will be monitored by the Response Plan Programme Board.
The investigation by the Information Commissioner's Office has been completed and Gwynedd Council’s Freedom of Information procedures updated.
A new interim headteacher has been appointed at Ysgol Friars and arrangements in place to continue to support the school.
The council's Scrutiny Committee has established an inquiry into safeguarding arrangements in Gwynedd's schools. Positive progress is being made, and it is expected work will be completed by the end of 2025.
Work stemming from the Response Plan runs parallel to the Child Practice Review (CPR) investigation, a statutory process being carried out by the North Wales Safeguarding Board. All the findings of the Council's investigations have been immediately shared with the Review.
Professor Holland said: “The purpose of this Response Plan and every action taken by the council is to prevent such crimes from being committed by persons in positions of trust. This should always be our priority. It is vital Cyngor Gwynedd strengthens the confidence of Gwynedd residents that it has done everything in its power to safeguard children in the school environment and that it will act decisively when concerns are raised.
“I'm pleased to be able to bring this first report to the Cabinet’s attention, to show the work that has been done so far and to highlight what is yet to be completed.
“As I note in the report, officers who are members of the Board are keen to make progress in the areas of work for which they are responsible and have shown a readiness to listen and act on the advice of external experts and the rest of the Board.
“We all agree this will not be a quick or easy process and that there is further detailed work ahead. As each independent investigation is completed, the response plan must be adapted and strengthened.
“Looking to the future, I am confident the Board will continue to steer the work programme and advise, scrutinise and challenge to ensure that all recommendations are delivered in full.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.