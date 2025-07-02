An investigation has been launched after a statue of David Lloyd George was vandalised.
The statue of the UK's only Welsh prime minister was covered in red paint, asking for a ‘Free Palestine’ and calling Lloyd George a ‘coloniser’.
The graffiti has been removed, but it is believed that Gwynedd Council and North Wales Police are looking through CCTV footage to find out who defaced the statue.
According to the History Points website, the statue of David Lloyd George, which stands on the Maes in Caernarfon, was unveiled in 1921, when he was still the Prime Minister of Britain.
“This statue was created by Sir William Goscombe John and unveiled on 6 August 1921,” the website explains.
