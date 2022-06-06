Police launch investigation following break-in at college
Monday 6th June 2022 12:53 pm
Do you recognise the people in these pictures? (NWP Gwynedd South )
Do you recognise these people?
North Wales Police are appealing for information about the group of people, saying they were seen coming out of Coleg Harlech “after gaining entry by breaking a window”.
Issuing an appeal for information on social media, North Wales Police said: “Can you help? Do You Know These Faces?
“On 2 May at approximately 8pm a group of four young people were seen coming out of the Harlech College, after gaining entry by breaking a window.
“If you can help us with any information, please contact us via the live webchat facility on our website or via 101 quoting ref. 22000371760.”
