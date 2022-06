Police launch investigation following break-in at college

Do you recognise the people in these pictures? ( NWP Gwynedd South )

Do you recognise these people?

North Wales Police are appealing for information about the group of people, saying they were seen coming out of Coleg Harlech “after gaining entry by breaking a window”.

Issuing an appeal for information on social media, North Wales Police said: “Can you help? Do You Know These Faces?

“On 2 May at approximately 8pm a group of four young people were seen coming out of the Harlech College, after gaining entry by breaking a window.