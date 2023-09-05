Police are appealing for help to identify the people in the picture above.
North Wales Police (NWP) released the image on social media, stating they "would like to speak with them in relation to an incident on Abersoch beach, at around 1.30am on August 8th". "If you know who any of these individuals are, or have any information that could help, please contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 23000724386."
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: "We understand the low quality of the image makes it difficult to identify the individuals. However, if you recognise any of the individuals, or suspect it might be you, please get in touch."