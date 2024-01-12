A MAN has died in a north Pembrokeshire village, police have said, after emergency services were called following concerns over welfare.
Dyfed-Powys Police said that officers were called to an address in Boncath at just before 10am on Thursday, 11 January after "concerns were raised for the welfare of a resident."
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Wales Air Ambulance.
"Sadly a man was found to have died at the location.
"Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.
"We can confirm the death is not being treated as suspicious, and the HM Coroner will be informed."