Police probe incident at pub
Subscribe newsletter
POLICE are appealing for information following an incident at a pub in Ceredigion.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was investigating an incident at the Black Lion Hotel in New Quay.
They have not released the details of the incident, which took place on 30 July.
A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an incident which occurred in the Black Lion Hotel, New Quay on the evening of Saturday, 30 July.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to come forward.
“Police would especially like to speak to a man who is believed to have recorded the incident on his mobile phone.
“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference DP-20220731-195
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |